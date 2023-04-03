Marine Corps Community Services hosts the annual Okinawa Strongest competition April 1, 2023, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa Japan. Service members and civilians participated in a strong man competition where they preformed barbell deadlifts, log lifts, tire flips and other exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 21:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878439
|VIRIN:
|230401-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109553276
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCCS Okinawa Strongest Competition 2023, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
