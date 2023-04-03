Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade joined the Brigade Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest on Fort Bragg, NC, April 3, 2023. Providers got to show their artistic skills in support of survivors of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878437
    VIRIN: 230403-A-ID763-055
    Filename: DOD_109553259
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: US

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    SHARP
    Providers
    SAAPM
    ADSB

