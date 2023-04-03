video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade joined the Brigade Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest on Fort Bragg, NC, April 3, 2023. Providers got to show their artistic skills in support of survivors of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)