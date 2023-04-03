Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRAYER LUNCHEON

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Video by Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota AB Chapel held the 2023 National Prayer Luncheon at the base Officer's Club on March 27th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878435
    VIRIN: 230331-F-KW390-579
    Filename: DOD_109553257
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRAYER LUNCHEON, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chapel

    Prayer

    Chaplain

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Prayer
    Chaplain
    374th Airlift Wing
    Friendship Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT