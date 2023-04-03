374th Dental Squadron teach Yokota elementary-school children proper dental hygiene and it's importance throughout February, National Children's Dental Health Month.
|02.24.2023
|04.03.2023 20:32
|Newscasts
|878434
|230224-F-KW390-0001
|DOD_109553232
|00:00:29
|TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
This work, DENTAL EDUCATION, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374th medical group
374th dental squadron
