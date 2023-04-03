Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DENTAL EDUCATION

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Video by Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    374th Dental Squadron teach Yokota elementary-school children proper dental hygiene and it's importance throughout February, National Children's Dental Health Month.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    374th medical group

    374th dental squadron

    TAGS

    374th Medical Group
    Yokota AB
    Dentistry
    374th Dental Squadron

