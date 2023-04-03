Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Interview: Runaway June

    JAPAN

    03.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 22, 2023) A radio around the region television spot highlighting country music band Runaway June on the Sunset Drive talking about some favorite stops on their Pacific tour. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878433
    VIRIN: 230322-N-BD319-001
    Filename: DOD_109553196
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Radio
    Interview
    Country Music

