Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Interview: Major General Joel Vowell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 20, 2023) A radio around the region television spot highlighting Major General Joel Vowell, Commander of United States Army Japan, talking with the hosts of Shogo Radio about the Army's return to a classic slogan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878432
    VIRIN: 230320-N-BD319-001
    Filename: DOD_109553195
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Interview: Major General Joel Vowell, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Interview
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT