Radio Interview: Major General Joel Vowell

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 20, 2023) A radio around the region television spot highlighting Major General Joel Vowell, Commander of United States Army Japan, talking with the hosts of Shogo Radio about the Army's return to a classic slogan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)
|03.20.2023
|04.03.2023 20:22
|Interviews
|878432
|230320-N-BD319-001
|DOD_109553195
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
