WTI 2-23: KC-130 Cargo Drop

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct an aerial delivery of cargo out of a KC-130J Hercules as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23 near Yuma, Arizona on March 31, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)