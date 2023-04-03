U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct an aerial delivery of cargo out of a KC-130J Hercules as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23 near Yuma, Arizona on March 31, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878429
|VIRIN:
|230331-M-YN654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109553110
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 2-23: KC-130 Cargo Drop, by Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
