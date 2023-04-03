Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-23: KC-130 Cargo Drop

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct an aerial delivery of cargo out of a KC-130J Hercules as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23 near Yuma, Arizona on March 31, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)

    Cargo Drop
    MAWTS-1
    KC-130J Hercules
    Aerial Delivery
    WTI 2-23

