Soldiers assigned to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield attend the grand opening of the new and improved Hunter Army Airfield Warrior Restaurant near Savannah, Georgia, April 3, 2023. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was hosted by Major General Charles D. Costanza, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sergeant Major Quentin Fenderson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor. The Hunter Army Airfield dining facility, originally built in 2004, was among those belonging to the 3rd ID selected to pilot new Garrison Feeding Concepts, which included food trucks and "grab-n-go" kiosks, to better serve Soldiers. The 287th Quartermaster Company Soldiers will staff it, introducing the "campus-style" feeding concept for Hunter Army Airfield service members.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878428
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-DP764-515
|Filename:
|DOD_109553102
|Length:
|00:08:50
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hunter Army Airfield cuts ribbon on modernized Warrior Restaurant, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
