FTM-31 Ea1 Post Mission Video

The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy, successfully conducted Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1a (FTM-31 E1a) on March 30, 2023. The test demonstrated the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage, and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target in the terminal phase of flight utilizing the Standard Missile–6 in a single salvo of two interceptors.