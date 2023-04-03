FTM-31 Ea1 Post Mission Video

The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy, successfully conducted Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1a (FTM-31 E1a) on March 30, 2023. The test demonstrated the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage, and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target in the terminal phase of flight utilizing the Standard Missile–6 in a single salvo of two interceptors.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 18:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878427
|VIRIN:
|230330-D-D0500-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109553072
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
