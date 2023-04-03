Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FTM-31 Ea1 Post Mission Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy, successfully conducted Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1a (FTM-31 E1a) on March 30, 2023. The test demonstrated the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage, and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target in the terminal phase of flight utilizing the Standard Missile–6 in a single salvo of two interceptors.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878427
    VIRIN: 230330-D-D0500-1010
    Filename: DOD_109553072
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN - This work, FTM-31 Ea1 Post Mission Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missile defense
    missile defense agency
    missile defense test

