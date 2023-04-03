Have 5tarboy: USAF Test Pilot School's Test Management Project utilizes new GPS system for better navigation guidance for aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USAF Test Pilot School is partnering with the wider aerospace industry with the help of Los Angeles' "StarNav" to test a GPS system on a T-38 that provides more accurate navigation information to older aircraft using existing onboard antennas. GPS signals are split into L1, L2, and L5 signals. "5tarboy" would more utilize the GPS L5 signal reception through a TACAN antenna that would be more accurate for navigation guidance.