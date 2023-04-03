Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Have 5tarboy: USAF Test Pilot School's Test Management Project utilizes new GPS system for better navigation guidance for aircraft

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    USAF Test Pilot School is partnering with the wider aerospace industry with the help of Los Angeles' "StarNav" to test a GPS system on a T-38 that provides more accurate navigation information to older aircraft using existing onboard antennas. GPS signals are split into L1, L2, and L5 signals. "5tarboy" would more utilize the GPS L5 signal reception through a TACAN antenna that would be more accurate for navigation guidance.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 19:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878424
    VIRIN: 230403-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109553041
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    TAGS

    GPS
    air force
    technology
    USAF
    test pilot school
    starboy

