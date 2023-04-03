Tornado Strikes National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, April 1, 2023. (Courtesy video)
Exterior security camera footage shows the front of Building 66/68 during the National Weather Service-confirmed tornado which struck the area between 7:46-7:51 p.m., April 1, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878399
|VIRIN:
|230401-Z-A3538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109552576
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SEA GIRT, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tornado Strikes National Guard Training Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
