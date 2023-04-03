Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tornado Strikes National Guard Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Tornado Strikes National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, April 1, 2023. (Courtesy video)

    Exterior security camera footage shows the front of Building 66/68 during the National Weather Service-confirmed tornado which struck the area between 7:46-7:51 p.m., April 1, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878399
    VIRIN: 230401-Z-A3538-1001
    Filename: DOD_109552576
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tornado Strikes National Guard Training Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tornado
    NTC
    New Jersey National Guard
    Sea Girt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT