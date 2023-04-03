Soldiers assigned to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield attend the grand opening of the new and improved Hunter Army Airfield Warrior Restaurant near Savannah, Georgia, April 3, 2023. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was hosted by Major General Charles D. Costanza, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sergeant Major Quentin Fenderson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor. The Hunter Army Airfield dining facility, originally built in 2004, was among those belonging to the 3rd ID selected to pilot new Garrison Feeding Concepts, which included food trucks and "grab-n-go" kiosks, to better serve Soldiers. Sgt. 1st Class Gerrick C. Smith II, the facility manager and assigned to the 287th Quartermaster Company whose Soldiers will staff it, describes the benefits of the warrior restaurant upgrades, including the "campus-style" feeding concept for the Hunter Army Airfield Warrior Restaurant.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878392
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-DP764-431
|Filename:
|DOD_109552441
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Hunter Army Airfield cuts ribbon on modernized Warrior Restaurant, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT