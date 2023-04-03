Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hunter Army Airfield cuts ribbon on modernized Warrior Restaurant

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield attend the grand opening of the new and improved Hunter Army Airfield Warrior Restaurant near Savannah, Georgia, April 3, 2023. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was hosted by Major General Charles D. Costanza, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sergeant Major Quentin Fenderson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor. The Hunter Army Airfield dining facility, originally built in 2004, was among those belonging to the 3rd ID selected to pilot new Garrison Feeding Concepts, which included food trucks and "grab-n-go" kiosks, to better serve Soldiers. Sgt. 1st Class Gerrick C. Smith II, the facility manager and assigned to the 287th Quartermaster Company whose Soldiers will staff it, describes the benefits of the warrior restaurant upgrades, including the "campus-style" feeding concept for the Hunter Army Airfield Warrior Restaurant.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878392
    VIRIN: 230403-A-DP764-431
    Filename: DOD_109552441
    Length: 00:01:48
    This work, Hunter Army Airfield cuts ribbon on modernized Warrior Restaurant, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    new
    Food service
    culinary
    modernization
    people first

