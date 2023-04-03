Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop and Senior Airman William Turnbull

    355th Wing

    The Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 Air Show included performances by military and civilian performers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25-26, 2023.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Turnbull and Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    (U.S. Air Force B-roll by 1st Lt. Mallory Ambrose, Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens, Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop, Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon and Airman William Finn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023, by A1C Devlin Bishop and SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    Airpower
    Air Force

