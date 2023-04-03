JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878387" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

These Video’s show the Combat Life savers Course, various units are trained at the Fort Dix MSTC. They are training the soldiers to prepare for MEDIVAC Packaging hot and cold hoist lift. This provided the soldiers with real life simulated training at the Fort Dix MSTC. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)