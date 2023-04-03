The lives of the Shaws are a rare occurrence in the Army. See how three generations all call Fort Knox home and just how unique their situation is.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 14:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878374
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-BB164-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109552220
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw Family embraces unique Army opportunity, shared time together, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT