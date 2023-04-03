Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On Thule Time: Taking the Plunge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    03.31.2023

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    On Thule Time - Part 5: Taking the Plunge

    Taking the plunge is not just a rite of passage at Thule Air Base, Greenland, it's a bonding experience. Far from family at home, members assigned to the base learn quickly that they have another family at Thule who is ready to welcome them the moment they step off the plane.

    Although, operating at the Department of Defense's northernmost installation presents various challenges. No challenge is too much for this family.

    Thule Air Base will undergo an installation name change during a renaming ceremony on April 6, 2023.

    This is part 5 of five part series. Check out parts 1-4 of "On Thule Time."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 14:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878371
    VIRIN: 230331-X-BV344-1001
    Filename: DOD_109552130
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    morale
    Greenland
    camaraderie
    Thule Air Base
    Thule
    Pituffik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT