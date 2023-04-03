On Thule Time: Taking the Plunge

On Thule Time - Part 5: Taking the Plunge
Taking the plunge is not just a rite of passage at Thule Air Base, Greenland, it's a bonding experience. Far from family at home, members assigned to the base learn quickly that they have another family at Thule who is ready to welcome them the moment they step off the plane.
Although, operating at the Department of Defense's northernmost installation presents various challenges. No challenge is too much for this family.
Thule Air Base will undergo an installation name change during a renaming ceremony on April 6, 2023.
This is part 5 of five part series. Check out parts 1-4 of "On Thule Time."
