    On Thule Time: Lifeline to the Arctic

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    03.28.2023

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    On Thule Time - Part 2: Lifeline to the Arctic

    The Department of Defense's northernmost military installation, Thule Air Base, Greenland, requires various logistical avenues to support. When it's not feasible to truck or ship supplies in, air transport plays a key role.

    Check out how Air Traffic Controllers assigned to the 821st Support Squadron support the airfield mission at Thule.

    This is part 2 of a five-part series. The story continues in Part 3: Window of Opportunity.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 14:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878368
    VIRIN: 230328-X-BV344-1001
    Filename: DOD_109552047
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL

    arctic
    airfield
    Greenland
    Thule Air Base
    Thule
    Pituffik

