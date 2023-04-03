On Thule Time: Lifeline to the Arctic

On Thule Time - Part 2: Lifeline to the Arctic
The Department of Defense's northernmost military installation, Thule Air Base, Greenland, requires various logistical avenues to support. When it's not feasible to truck or ship supplies in, air transport plays a key role.
Check out how Air Traffic Controllers assigned to the 821st Support Squadron support the airfield mission at Thule.
This is part 2 of a five-part series. The story continues in Part 3: Window of Opportunity.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 14:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878368
|VIRIN:
|230328-X-BV344-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109552047
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|THULE AIR BASE, GL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT