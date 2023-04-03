On Thule Time: Lifeline to the Arctic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878368" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Thule Time - Part 2: Lifeline to the Arctic



The Department of Defense's northernmost military installation, Thule Air Base, Greenland, requires various logistical avenues to support. When it's not feasible to truck or ship supplies in, air transport plays a key role.



Check out how Air Traffic Controllers assigned to the 821st Support Squadron support the airfield mission at Thule.



This is part 2 of a five-part series. The story continues in Part 3: Window of Opportunity.