    On Thule Time: The Story of the 821st Space Base Group

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    03.27.2023

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    On Thule Time - Part 1: The Story of the 821st Space Base Group

    Located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, Thule Air Base, Greenland, is very different from other military assignments. Due to the short rotations military members have on station at "the top of the world," you have to become an expert in what you do in a matter of weeks- you have to be on "Thule time."

    Check out the mission of the 821st Space Base Group as they enable force projection, space superiority and scientific research in the Arctic Region for the U.S. and its allies.

    This is part 1 of a five-part series. The story continues in Part 2: Lifeline to Arctic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 14:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878367
    VIRIN: 230327-X-BV344-1001
    Filename: DOD_109552043
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL

    TAGS

    arctic
    Greenland
    base operations
    Thule Air Base
    Thule
    Pituffik

