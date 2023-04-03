On Thule Time: The Story of the 821st Space Base Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Thule Time - Part 1: The Story of the 821st Space Base Group



Located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, Thule Air Base, Greenland, is very different from other military assignments. Due to the short rotations military members have on station at "the top of the world," you have to become an expert in what you do in a matter of weeks- you have to be on "Thule time."



Check out the mission of the 821st Space Base Group as they enable force projection, space superiority and scientific research in the Arctic Region for the U.S. and its allies.



This is part 1 of a five-part series. The story continues in Part 2: Lifeline to Arctic.