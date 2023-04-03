Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet Conducts an escort in heavy weather

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet conduct an escort in heavy weather January 14, 2023 off the coast of North Carolina. The Oregon Inlet Bar was breaking with six to eight foot surf, prompting the crew to get underway to escort the sailing vessel across the bar. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy video)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878366
    VIRIN: 230114-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_109552027
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet Conducts an escort in heavy weather, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG

