Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet Conducts an escort in heavy weather

a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet conduct an escort in heavy weather January 14, 2023 off the coast of North Carolina. The Oregon Inlet Bar was breaking with six to eight foot surf, prompting the crew to get underway to escort the sailing vessel across the bar. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878366
|VIRIN:
|230114-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109552027
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
