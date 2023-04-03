Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet Conducts an escort in heavy weather

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet conduct an escort in heavy weather January 14, 2023 off the coast of North Carolina. The Oregon Inlet Bar was breaking with six to eight foot surf, prompting the crew to get underway to escort the sailing vessel across the bar. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy video)