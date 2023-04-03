Missouri National Guard conducts aircraft fire response training

Fire and emergency services Airmen assigned to the 139th airlift wing, Missouri Air National Guard, extinguished fires on a simulated aircraft March 24-25. The training was conducted on a mobile trainer, enabling ANG firefighters the ability to conduct the training at their home installation, and partner with local civilian first responders to increase the joint capabilities.
