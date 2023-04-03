Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri National Guard conducts aircraft fire response training

    MO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Fire and emergency services Airmen assigned to the 139th airlift wing, Missouri Air National Guard, extinguished fires on a simulated aircraft March 24-25. The training was conducted on a mobile trainer, enabling ANG firefighters the ability to conduct the training at their home installation, and partner with local civilian first responders to increase the joint capabilities.

