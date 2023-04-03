Missouri National Guard conducts aircraft fire response training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fire and emergency services Airmen assigned to the 139th airlift wing, Missouri Air National Guard, extinguished fires on a simulated aircraft March 24-25. The training was conducted on a mobile trainer, enabling ANG firefighters the ability to conduct the training at their home installation, and partner with local civilian first responders to increase the joint capabilities.