    Combat Casualty Care Course (C4)

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Sara Barger and John Benedetto

    Defense Health Agency

    C4 is a continuing medical education program designed to enhance the operational medical readiness and pre-deployment trauma training skills of tri-service, medical officers.

    Learn more at www.health.mil/C4

    Video features 2nd Lt Nathan Cunningham, Maj. Simon Domenech, Lt. Richard Gonzales, Sgt. Shawn Collins

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878353
    VIRIN: 230403-O-XH734-868
    Filename: DOD_109551644
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Casualty Care Course (C4), by Sara Barger and John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C4
    combat casualty care
    emergency training
    DHA
    MHSsocial

