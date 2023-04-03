U.S. Army 1st Lt. Anna Walker powerlifts during the U.S.
Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 01.
Nearly 60-70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg March 28-April 6 to train in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the DoD Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (US Army video by Spc. Mark Davis and Pvt. Theron Smith)
This work, Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023, by SPC Mark Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
