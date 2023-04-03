(B-Roll) Polish-American MMA Friendship Match Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the U.S. Army and the Polish Armed Forces compete in the MMA Gala, Walke Mamy We Kwri 3 (We Have Fight In Our Blood 3) in Warsaw, Poland, March 31, 2023. The U.S. Army seeks to continue to build and strengthen its relationship with the country of Poland, their Ministry of Defense, and citizens through friendly competition that has historically built comradery amongst brothers in arms. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)