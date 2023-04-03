(B-Roll) Polish-American MMA Friendship Match Part 2

Soldiers from the U.S. Army and the Polish Armed Forces compete in the MMA Gala, Walke Mamy We Kwri 3 (We Have Fight In Our Blood 3) in Warsaw, Poland, March 31, 2023. The U.S. Army seeks to continue to build and strengthen its relationship with the country of Poland, their Ministry of Defense, and citizens through friendly competition that has historically built comradery amongst brothers in arms. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878346
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-HV314-690
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109551488
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|WARSZAWA, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
