    (B-Roll) Polish-American MMA Friendship Match Part 2

    WARSZAWA, POLAND

    03.31.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Alegria 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army and the Polish Armed Forces compete in the MMA Gala, Walke Mamy We Kwri 3 (We Have Fight In Our Blood 3) in Warsaw, Poland, March 31, 2023. The U.S. Army seeks to continue to build and strengthen its relationship with the country of Poland, their Ministry of Defense, and citizens through friendly competition that has historically built comradery amongst brothers in arms. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 10:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878346
    VIRIN: 230331-A-HV314-690
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109551488
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: WARSZAWA, PL 

    Europe
    Poland
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    WalkeMamyWeKrwi

