B-Roll package of the 908th Airlift Wing's 25th Aerial Port Squadron. The 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron has been creating new ways to train their Airmen over the past year. From procuring equipment to entire aircraft, 25 APS is busy ensuring their Airmen have the tools necessary for the training and development to stay mission ready.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878338
|VIRIN:
|230312-F-QL331-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109551315
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Aerial Port Squadron is Ready Now! B-Roll, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT