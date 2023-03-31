Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jared Padalecki and JP Saxe Sprint Drag Carry

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    03.18.2023

    Video by Capt. Christopher Buys 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Actor Jared Padalecki and singer/songwriter JP Saxe, execute the sprint, drag, carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 09:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878330
    VIRIN: 230318-A-MP597-471
    PIN: 230318
    Filename: DOD_109551134
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jared Padalecki and JP Saxe Sprint Drag Carry, by CPT Christopher Buys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USO
    #SDC
    #ACFT

