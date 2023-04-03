U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, utilize M109A6 Paladin howitzers alongside the Croatian 11th Contingent, Panzer Battery, utilizing PzH 2000 howitzers to engage targets during a combined arms live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 30, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878329
|VIRIN:
|230330-Z-UF566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109551062
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, [B-Roll] eFP Battle Group Poland’s Kings of Battle Rain Down Combined Firepower, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
