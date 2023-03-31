Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    France conducts its largest military exercise in decades, Orion 23, with NATO forces (mastersubs)

    FRANCE

    02.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    France is hosting its biggest military exercise in decades, with NATO Allies. Exercise Orion involves up to 19,000 personnel in total and assets from eight NATO Allies including host nation France, and focuses on defensive operations on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace.
    Synopsis
    France has launched its biggest military exercise in decades, together with its NATO Allies. The second phase of Exercise Orion 23 involves 7,000 personnel and assets from France and several Allied countries, including Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, and focuses on defensive operations on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace.
    The drills are conducted over several months, starting in late February and ending in May 2023. The peak of the exercise is scheduled from late April to early May, in north-eastern France. During this phase, around 12,000 troops will be deployed on the ground and in the skies to repel a simulated high-intensity attack.
    Transcript
    --SOUNDBITE (FRENCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS)—
    Captain Thibault, 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment

    “It’s a bit like a rugby or football team. Attack and defence have to work together.”

    --TEXT ON SCREEN--

    IN FRANCE’S
    BIGGEST EXERCISE
    IN DECADES

    UP TO 19,000 NATO TROOPS

    ARE PUTTING THEIR
    COLLECTIVE DEFENCE
    SKILLS TO THE TEST

    --SOUNDBITE (FRENCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS)—
    Captain Thibault, 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment

    “The advantage of these exercises is that they mobilise the three armies: air, sea and land forces. Little by little we increase the training requirements until we all work together.”

    --TEXT ON SCREEN--
    DRILLS LIKE THESE
    ARE ESSENTIAL

    TO MAKE SURE NATO
    IS READY

    TO DEFEND
    EVERY INCH OF ALLIED TERRITORY

    AGAINST ANY
    POTENTIAL
    ATTACK
    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 06:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878324
    VIRIN: 230331-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109550905
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FR

    exercise
    natochannel

