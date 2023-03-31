France conducts its largest military exercise in decades, Orion 23, with NATO forces (master)

France is hosting its biggest military exercise in decades, with NATO Allies. Exercise Orion involves up to 19,000 personnel in total and assets from eight NATO Allies including host nation France, and focuses on defensive operations on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace.
Synopsis
France has launched its biggest military exercise in decades, together with its NATO Allies. The second phase of Exercise Orion 23 involves 7,000 personnel and assets from France and several Allied countries, including Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, and focuses on defensive operations on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace.
The drills are conducted over several months, starting in late February and ending in May 2023. The peak of the exercise is scheduled from late April to early May, in north-eastern France. During this phase, around 12,000 troops will be deployed on the ground and in the skies to repel a simulated high-intensity attack.
Transcript
--SOUNDBITE (FRENCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS)—
Captain Thibault, 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment
“It’s a bit like a rugby or football team. Attack and defence have to work together.”
--TEXT ON SCREEN--
IN FRANCE’S
BIGGEST EXERCISE
IN DECADES
UP TO 19,000 NATO TROOPS
ARE PUTTING THEIR
COLLECTIVE DEFENCE
SKILLS TO THE TEST
--SOUNDBITE (FRENCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS)—
Captain Thibault, 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment
“The advantage of these exercises is that they mobilise the three armies: air, sea and land forces. Little by little we increase the training requirements until we all work together.”
--TEXT ON SCREEN--
DRILLS LIKE THESE
ARE ESSENTIAL
TO MAKE SURE NATO
IS READY
TO DEFEND
EVERY INCH OF ALLIED TERRITORY
AGAINST ANY
POTENTIAL
ATTACK
Music
Lost Without You by Gruber and Ullrich
Usage rights
This video includes footage courtesy of the French Armed Forces,
which cannot be used as part of a new production without their consent.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 06:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878323
|VIRIN:
|230331-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109550904
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT