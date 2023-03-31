France conducts its largest military exercise in decades, Orion 23, with NATO forces (it)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



France is hosting its biggest military exercise in decades, with NATO Allies. Exercise Orion involves up to 19,000 personnel in total and assets from eight NATO Allies including host nation France, and focuses on defensive operations on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace.

Synopsis



France has launched its biggest military exercise in decades, together with its NATO Allies. The second phase of Exercise Orion 23 involves 7,000 personnel and assets from France and several Allied countries, including Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, and focuses on defensive operations on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace.

The drills are conducted over several months, starting in late February and ending in May 2023. The peak of the exercise is scheduled from late April to early May, in north-eastern France. During this phase, around 12,000 troops will be deployed on the ground and in the skies to repel a simulated high-intensity attack.

Transcript



--SOUNDBITE (FRENCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS)—

Captain Thibault, 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment



“It’s a bit like a rugby or football team. Attack and defence have to work together.”



--TEXT ON SCREEN--



IN FRANCE’S

BIGGEST EXERCISE

IN DECADES



UP TO 19,000 NATO TROOPS



ARE PUTTING THEIR

COLLECTIVE DEFENCE

SKILLS TO THE TEST



--SOUNDBITE (FRENCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS)—

Captain Thibault, 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment



“The advantage of these exercises is that they mobilise the three armies: air, sea and land forces. Little by little we increase the training requirements until we all work together.”



--TEXT ON SCREEN--

DRILLS LIKE THESE

ARE ESSENTIAL



TO MAKE SURE NATO

IS READY



TO DEFEND

EVERY INCH OF ALLIED TERRITORY



AGAINST ANY

POTENTIAL

ATTACK





Usage rights

This video includes footage courtesy of the French Armed Forces,

which cannot be used as part of a new production without their consent.