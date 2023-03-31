Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota highlights NAVSTA Rota Military Working Dogs

    SPAIN

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Caitlyn Honeycutt details her job as a military working dog handler and highlights the responsibilities of her K9.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 04:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878315
    VIRIN: 230329-N-TC338-1001
    PIN: 123749
    Filename: DOD_109550805
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota highlights NAVSTA Rota Military Working Dogs, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dogs

