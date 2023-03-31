Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Commander's Message: SAAPM

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.01.2023

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    COL Ronald Iammartino Jr, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade & CSM Wendle V. Marshall, Command Sergeant Major, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, speak about Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention and the importance of building a culture of trust through intervention. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Background music by Bensound.com)

    SHARP
    SAAPM
    2sigbde
    BrigadeofExcellence

