COL Ronald Iammartino Jr, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade & CSM Wendle V. Marshall, Command Sergeant Major, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, speak about Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention and the importance of building a culture of trust through intervention. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Background music by Bensound.com)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 04:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878313
|VIRIN:
|230401-A-FX425-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109550803
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d TSB Commander's Message: SAAPM, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
