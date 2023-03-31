Chief Birthday Celebration NSF Diego Garcia

Yeoman Chief Petty Officer James Nichols, attached to Maritime Prepositioning Squadron Two, speaks on his values and experiences as a Navy Chief onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia during the installation’s CPO birthday celebration. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 04:12
Category:
|Video Productions
Length:
|00:00:29
Location:
|IO
