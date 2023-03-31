NAVSTA Rota celebrates National Vietnam War Veterans Day

U.S. Navy Sailors, base officials and Vietnam Veterans gather at the NAVSTA Rota chapel to celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
|03.29.2023
|04.03.2023 04:23
|Video Productions
|878309
|230330-N-TC338-1001
|123748
|DOD_109550799
|00:01:00
|ES
|4
|4
NAVSTA Rota
Vietnam Veterans Day
