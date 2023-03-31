Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota celebrates National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    SPAIN

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    U.S. Navy Sailors, base officials and Vietnam Veterans gather at the NAVSTA Rota chapel to celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 04:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878309
    VIRIN: 230330-N-TC338-1001
    PIN: 123748
    Filename: DOD_109550799
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota celebrates National Vietnam War Veterans Day, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSTA Rota

    Vietnam Veterans Day

    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota
    Vietnam Veterans Day

