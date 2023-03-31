Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Students from the Naples Middle High School

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Part of a series of videos made by AFN Naples highlighting High Schoolers from the Naples Middle High School in celebration of month of the military child. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 04:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878308
    VIRIN: 230322-N-NO067-359
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109550793
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    month of the military child
    NMHS
    Naples Middle High School

    OPTIONS

