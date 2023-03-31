Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Rider's Course (Clean 2)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    AFN Okinawa

    Service members from around the island took the basic rider’s course on Mar 29, 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The BRC is a prerequisite course that all service members must take in order to achieve their motorcycle endorsement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 03:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878299
    VIRIN: 230330-F-SS704-061
    Filename: DOD_109550728
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Basic Rider's Course (Clean 2), by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Okinawa

    Motorcycle

    Motorcycle Safety

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Marine Corps

    U.S. Air Force

    MCIPAC

    Indo-Pacom

