Col. William McKibban and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Rogers stopped by and shared information on how to volunteer with Spangdahlem's Airmen Against Drunk Driving program.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 02:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878298
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-WF370-450
|Filename:
|DOD_109550714
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander's Corner, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
