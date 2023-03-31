Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander's Corner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    03.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Col. William McKibban and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Rogers stopped by and shared information on how to volunteer with Spangdahlem's Airmen Against Drunk Driving program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 02:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878298
    VIRIN: 230331-F-WF370-450
    Filename: DOD_109550714
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Corner, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    52 Fighter Wing
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT