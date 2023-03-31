Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROMANIA

    04.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Maj. Gen. JP McGee and Division Command Sergeant Major, Veronica Knapp speak to the Soldiers regarding the aircraft accident, which happen March 29, 2023.

    “There are many ways to describe a Screaming Eagle Soldier, but at their core our Soldiers are defined by their strength. This is a moment where our strength is needed more than ever.”

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878297
    VIRIN: 230402-A-CT809-964
    Filename: DOD_109550687
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    101st
    aircraft
    March 29
    2023
    9Eagles

