Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Maj. Gen. JP McGee and Division Command Sergeant Major, Veronica Knapp speak to the Soldiers regarding the aircraft accident, which happen March 29, 2023.



“There are many ways to describe a Screaming Eagle Soldier, but at their core our Soldiers are defined by their strength. This is a moment where our strength is needed more than ever.”