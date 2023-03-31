National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29th every year to pay tribute to the millions of Americans who served during the Vietnam War. Capt. Lance P. Sijan's sister, Ms. Janine Sijan Rozina, shared her brother's story as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War and the actions that led him to be awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen and Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|03.29.2023
|04.02.2023 23:29
|Package
|878291
|230329-F-JP321-154
|DOD_109550537
|00:00:59
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, by SrA Elijah Dority and A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
