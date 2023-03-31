Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen

    AFN Aviano

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29th every year to pay tribute to the millions of Americans who served during the Vietnam War. Capt. Lance P. Sijan's sister, Ms. Janine Sijan Rozina, shared her brother's story as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War and the actions that led him to be awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen and Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 23:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878291
    VIRIN: 230329-F-JP321-154
    Filename: DOD_109550537
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, by SrA Elijah Dority and A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lance P Sijan
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

