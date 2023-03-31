video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29th every year to pay tribute to the millions of Americans who served during the Vietnam War. Capt. Lance P. Sijan's sister, Ms. Janine Sijan Rozina, shared her brother's story as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War and the actions that led him to be awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen and Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)