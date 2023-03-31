Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama JGSDF 10th Anniversary

    JAPAN

    03.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members of U.S. Army Japan and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force celebrate the 10th anniversary of JGSDF units moving onto Camp Zama.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878287
    VIRIN: 230304-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109550485
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Army
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

