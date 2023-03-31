DoDEA MoFA Student Ex

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    04.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Across Japan, the US. Department of Defense Education Activity worked with the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give Japanese students the opportunity to attend an on base exchange program alongside American students.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 21:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878286
    VIRIN: 320402-F-F3202-001
    Filename: DOD_109550469
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JP

    School
    DoDEA
    Students
    MoFA
    Student Exchange

