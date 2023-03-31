DoDEA MoFA Student Ex

Across Japan, the US. Department of Defense Education Activity worked with the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give Japanese students the opportunity to attend an on base exchange program alongside American students.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 21:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878286
|VIRIN:
|320402-F-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109550469
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
