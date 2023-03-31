Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 Pilot Readiness

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Hibbert and Capt. Joseph Mulcrone, C-130 pilots with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, walk to a 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules for a training flight in Peoria, Illinois on March 4, 2023. C-130 pilots at the 182nd AW regularly fly training missions over the Greater Peoria Area to maintain readiness and proficiency for State and National missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878283
    VIRIN: 230304-Z-QB509-1002
    Filename: DOD_109550208
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    This work, C-130 Pilot Readiness, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-130
    Readiness
    182nd Airlift Wing
    169th Airlift Squadron

