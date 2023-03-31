U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Hibbert and Capt. Joseph Mulcrone, C-130 pilots with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, walk to a 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules for a training flight in Peoria, Illinois on March 4, 2023. C-130 pilots at the 182nd AW regularly fly training missions over the Greater Peoria Area to maintain readiness and proficiency for State and National missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878283
|VIRIN:
|230304-Z-QB509-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109550208
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C-130 Pilot Readiness, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
