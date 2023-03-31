C-130 Pilot Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878283" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Hibbert and Capt. Joseph Mulcrone, C-130 pilots with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, walk to a 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules for a training flight in Peoria, Illinois on March 4, 2023. C-130 pilots at the 182nd AW regularly fly training missions over the Greater Peoria Area to maintain readiness and proficiency for State and National missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)