A 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules and the crew from 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, prepare for take-off on the flight line in Peoria, Illinois, on March 4, 2023. The 182nd AW has been flying C-130s since 1995. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878282
|VIRIN:
|230304-Z-QB509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109550207
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C-130 Hercules, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
