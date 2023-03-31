Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 Hercules

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules and the crew from 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, prepare for take-off on the flight line in Peoria, Illinois, on March 4, 2023. The 182nd AW has been flying C-130s since 1995. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878282
    VIRIN: 230304-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_109550207
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Hercules, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130
    182nd Airlift Wing
    169th Airlift Squadron

