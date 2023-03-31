11th Airborne Division Soldiers occupy fighting positions acting as opposing forces during JPMRC-AK 23-02

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team "Arctic Wolves,", 11th Airborne Division, fulfill the role of opposing forces by creating fighting positions and preparing to defend their positions from the rotational training unit at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 31, 2023, as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations, including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 01:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878274
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-SN541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109550135
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|YUKON TRAINING AREA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
