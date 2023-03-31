11th Airborne Division Soldiers occupy fighting positions acting as opposing forces during JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team "Arctic Wolves,", 11th Airborne Division, fulfill the role of opposing forces by creating fighting positions and preparing to defend their positions from the rotational training unit at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 31, 2023, as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations, including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.