    11th Airborne Division Soldiers occupy fighting positions acting as opposing forces during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    YUKON TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Sgt. Justin Leva 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team "Arctic Wolves,", 11th Airborne Division, fulfill the role of opposing forces by creating fighting positions and preparing to defend their positions from the rotational training unit at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 31, 2023, as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations, including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 01:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878274
    VIRIN: 230331-A-SN541-1001
    Filename: DOD_109550135
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: YUKON TRAINING AREA, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    5th MPAD
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

