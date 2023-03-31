Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Spc. Mark Davis, Spc. Noah Martin and Spc. Robert Regan

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in swimming pool event indoors during the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 31, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers' ability to recover and overcome. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the DoD Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878273
    VIRIN: 230331-A-KS490-1001
    Filename: DOD_109550128
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023, by SPC Mark Davis, SPC Noah Martin and SPC Robert Regan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TeamArmy
    #ARCP
    #WarriorGames23
    #AASC23
    #WG23
    #WarriorGamesChallenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT