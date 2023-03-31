Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Bayonet Company, and Soldiers from Blackfoot Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, engage in simulated combat at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, April 1 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878269
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-CO451-084
|Filename:
|DOD_109550035
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 11th Airborne Soldiers engage in simulated combat during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT