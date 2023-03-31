16th Engineer Brigade Soldiers compete in the 2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition (BROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 16th Engineer Brigade competed in the 2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 30-April 2, 2023. Soldier interviews include Staff Sgt. Christopher Hoffman, technical engineer, Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Sgt. Jordan Pryor, automated logistical specialist, 1137th Signal Company, 216th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade, and Spc. Joshua Schoch, horizontal construction engineer, 1192nd Engineer Company, 112th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade. The BWC was a four-day competition that tested OHARNG Soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills, including both mentally and physically challenging events. The OHARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Ohio at the Regional BWC in May 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)