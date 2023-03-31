Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Engineer Brigade Soldiers compete in the 2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition (BROLL)

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Olivia Lauer 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 16th Engineer Brigade competed in the 2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 30-April 2, 2023. Soldier interviews include Staff Sgt. Christopher Hoffman, technical engineer, Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Sgt. Jordan Pryor, automated logistical specialist, 1137th Signal Company, 216th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade, and Spc. Joshua Schoch, horizontal construction engineer, 1192nd Engineer Company, 112th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade. The BWC was a four-day competition that tested OHARNG Soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills, including both mentally and physically challenging events. The OHARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Ohio at the Regional BWC in May 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 23:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878264
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-AZ941-3001
    Filename: DOD_109549945
    Length: 00:11:47
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Engineer Brigade Soldiers compete in the 2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition (BROLL), by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    16th Engineer Brigade
    OHARNG
    2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

