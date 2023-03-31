Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE) Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 130th Airlift Wing participating in Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE), at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss., Mar. 30, 2023. FLARE is centered around the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen to maintain, refuel and recover aircraft and ensure they are ready to deploy rapidly.