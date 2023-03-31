Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE) Day 2

Members of the 130th Airlift Wing participating in Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE), at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss., Mar. 30, 2023. FLARE is centered around the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen to maintain, refuel and recover aircraft and ensure they are ready to deploy rapidly.
|03.30.2023
|04.02.2023 14:17
|B-Roll
|878259
|230330-Z-KF734-001
|DOD_109549813
|00:05:14
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|0
|0
