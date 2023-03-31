Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Regiment Aerial Gunnery Training in Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    03.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    New Hampshire Army National Guard soldiers in Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment conduct aerial gunnery training with their Puerto Rican counterparts at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center from March 26 through April 1, in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 14:46
    This work, Aviation Regiment Aerial Gunnery Training in Puerto Rico, by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    Soldiers
    Aviation
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard
    aerial gunnery training

