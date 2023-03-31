New Hampshire Army National Guard soldiers in Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment conduct aerial gunnery training with their Puerto Rican counterparts at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center from March 26 through April 1, in Salinas, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878258
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-ML797-945
|Filename:
|DOD_109549779
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aviation Regiment Aerial Gunnery Training in Puerto Rico, by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT