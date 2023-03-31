Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Soldiers break down base during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Pfeiffer 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, break down a base as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, April 01, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878239
    VIRIN: 230401-F-CO451-657
    Filename: DOD_109549281
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers break down base during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Winter
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

