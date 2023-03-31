11th Airborne Division Soldiers break down base during JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, break down a base as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, April 01, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)