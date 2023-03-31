Soldiers from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, break down a base as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, April 01, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878239
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-CO451-657
|Filename:
|DOD_109549281
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers break down base during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT