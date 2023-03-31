B-roll of Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, boarding CH-47 Helicopters assigned to the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion to conduct a tactical air movement into Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 30-31 during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02.
JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 00:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878236
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-CB603-100
|Filename:
|DOD_109549223
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th Airborne Division Paratroopers conduct tactical air movement during JPMRC 23-02, by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
