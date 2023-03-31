11th Airborne Division Paratroopers conduct tactical air movement during JPMRC 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, boarding CH-47 Helicopters assigned to the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion to conduct a tactical air movement into Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 30-31 during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02.



JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.