Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division Paratroopers conduct tactical air movement during JPMRC 23-02

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales 

    11th Airborne Division

    B-roll of Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, boarding CH-47 Helicopters assigned to the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion to conduct a tactical air movement into Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 30-31 during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02.

    JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878236
    VIRIN: 230330-A-CB603-100
    Filename: DOD_109549223
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Paratroopers conduct tactical air movement during JPMRC 23-02, by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT